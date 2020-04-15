AHS student wins science award for project examining effectiveness of quarantine

The second Grand Award was earned by Katharina Ravichandran, an Albemarle High School sophomore, for her first-place project in Mathematical Sciences. Her study, “Application of Mathematical Modeling to Herd Immunity,” focused on identifying the minimum percentage of the population that needs to be vaccinated to achieve protective herd immunity for measles. “Herd immunity” is a population’s resistance to the spread of an infectious disease due to a sufficiently high proportion of individuals that are vaccinated /immune, and it is critical to protect the immunocompromised, who cannot be vaccinated. By simultaneously considering 13 different parameters, she found that a minimum of 93% of the population has to be vaccinated to achieve the herd immunity necessary to protect the immunocompromised and the greater population.