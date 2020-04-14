Virginia Wildlife Center caring for 3 bear cubs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Three black bear cubs are now at the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro after their mother was killed on Interstate 64 in Rockbridge County.
Virginia State Police say the adult bear was hit by a truck over the weekend. The three female cubs ended up climbing 50 feet up a nearby tree. Troopers and bear hunters watched over the cubs for about 12 hours until a rescuer brought them down.
The cubs will stay at the large mammal isolation enclosure at the Virginia Wildlife Center until they are old enough to be released next spring. Folks can watch them at the center by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.