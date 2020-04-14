TJHD monitoring COVID-19 outbreak at Fluvanna Co. facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members with the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) are investigating the areas first COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Fluvanna County.
“We continue to investigate the outbreak at the Envoy in Fluvanna. We are working with the facility on how to provide some guidance on how to separate patients who are positive and those who are not positive,” TJHD Senior Analyst Ryan McKay said.
The outbreak at Envoy at the Village in Fork Union caused TJHD’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases to rise over the weekend, according to McKay.
“Over the weekend we provided a little bit of equipment. We provided some fit test training for a couple of nurses who work there so they could actually fit test others for the appropriate N-95 masks,” McKay said.
Neither McKay nor a corporate spokesperson for Envoy at the Village could confirm the number of positive cases there.
McKay says the health district is closely monitoring the situation.
“Part of it is the population. So we know from the beginning of the onset of this pandemic that individuals 60 to 65 and older are going to be more at risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and even death,” McKay said. ”The other thing that’s really difficult is for assisted living or long term care to isolate everyone.”
From now on instead of providing daily updates, TJHD says it will only be providing new case numbers three days a week.
McKay advises people to stay vigilant and stay home.
“We are anticipating more community-wide spread. We anticipate the numbers will increase, and regardless of what the numbers are people do need to stay home,” McKay said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will continue to work with Envoy at the Village and other long term care facilities to make sure they have the proper amount of personal protective equipment.
