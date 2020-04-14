Social distancing outside: take it a step farther

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As America is trying to practice social distancing, it is also important to get outside and get some fresh air, but the distance between you and the person running near you might need to be more than 6 feet.
Bike and pedestrian coordinator Amanda Poncy is encouraging the public to add on four more feet to that number.
“The CDC is recommending 6 feet away of social distance minimum," Poncy said. "When you’re out walking or biking, there have been some studies (although no official scientifically researched) that do suggest maybe a little bit more distance when you’re more physically active. Exerting yourself better in the range of 10 to 20 feet. I have never been in an awkward situation. People are generally pretty friendly and still waving to each other and being neighborly.”
If you’re approaching someone on a sidewalk try to avoid the person near you because breathing heavily during running or biking could possibly project germs further than you might think in regular day-to-day activities.
“Just maintaining a minimum of 6 feet or more when you can,” Poncy said. “More is always better, and if you are undertaking physical activity in different areas try to go to places that aren’t very crowded.”
A good way to keep your distance is to simply move to the other side of a street or trail. While the pandemic is still happening, it is important to maintain social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.