Social distancing outside: take it a step farther

“The CDC is recommending 6 feet away of social distance minimum," Poncy said. "When you’re out walking or biking, there have been some studies (although no official scientifically researched) that do suggest maybe a little bit more distance when you’re more physically active. Exerting yourself better in the range of 10 to 20 feet. I have never been in an awkward situation. People are generally pretty friendly and still waving to each other and being neighborly.”