Shelter for Help in Emergency reaching out to community for donations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency is reaching out to the community for help getting some much-needed supplies.
Staff asks for basic items that can be hard to come by in the wake of this pandemic like toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
They also need dish detergent, hand soap and sanitizing wipes and spray. Laundry pods and gas and grocery store gift cards are being accepted, as well.
“We see around 200 women and children through our shelter every year for about 5,000 nights of safety," Fundraising & Development Coordinator Sarah Ellis said. “So, if you if you add those numbers up, we have a significant need for support in the form of normal household supplies.”
You can drop off donations during office hours at 1415 Sachem Place, right near Albemarle High School. To make a monetary donation, just click here.
