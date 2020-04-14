Senators announce CHO to receive $6.2M in federal funding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) will be receiving roughly $6.2 million in federal funds.
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday, April 14, that CHO is among 47 airports in Virginia to be awarded money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Those funds total $309,729,392 for the commonwealth.
CARES Act funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance, and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of severe financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.
04/14/2020 Release from Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine:
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $309,729,392 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide economic relief to 47 airports across the commonwealth.
“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” said the senators. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the commonwealth.”
The CARES Act, which was supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine, includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will be distributed as follows:
- Abingdon - Virginia Highlands $69,000
- Arlington - Ronald Reagan Washington National $85,708,037
- Ashland - Hanover County Municipal $30,000
- Blacksburg - Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive $69,000
- Brookneal - Brookneal/Campbell County $1,000
- Charlottesville-Albemarle - Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport $6,279,972
- Chesapeake - Chesapeake Regional $69,000
- Chesapeake - Hampton Roads Executive $69,000
- Chesterfield - Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County $69,000
- Culpeper - Culpeper Regional $30,000
- Danville - Danville Regional $69,000
- Dublin - New River Valley $30,000
- Dulles - Washington Dulles International $143,395,227
- Farmville - Farmville Regional $30,000
- Front Royal - Front Royal-Warren County $30,000
- Halifax - William M Tuck $20,000
- Highland Springs - Richmond International $18,814,584
- Hillsville - Twin County $20,000
- Hot Springs - Ingalls Field $20,000
- Isle of Wight - Franklin Regional $30,000
- Jonesville - Lee County $20,000
- Leesburg - Leesburg Executive $69,000
- Louisa - Louisa County/Freeman Field $30,000
- Luray - Luray Caverns $30,000
- Manassas - Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field $157,000
- Mattaponi - Middle Peninsula Regional $30,000
- Melfa - Accomack County $30,000
- Moonlight - Emporia-Greensville Regional $1,000
- Newport News - Newport News/Williamsburg International $4,135,878
- Norfolk - Norfolk International $19,847,270
- Orange - Orange County $30,000
- Quinton - New Kent County $30,000
- Richlands - Tazewell County $20,000
- Roanoke - Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field $20,709,748
- Smyth (County) - Mountain Empire $30,000
- South Hill - Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional $30,000
- Spencer - Blue Ridge $69,000
- Stafford - Stafford Regional $30,000
- Suffolk - Suffolk Executive $30,000
- Sutherland - Dinwiddie County $30,000
- Tangier - Tangier Island $20,000
- Tappahannock - Tappahannock-Essex County $30,000
- Timberlake - Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field $6,647,475
- Warrenton - Warrenton-Fauquier $69,000
- Weyers Cave - Shenandoah Valley Regional $2,652,201
- Winchester - Winchester Regional $69,000
- Wise - Lonesome Pine $30,000
