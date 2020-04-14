Nonprofit donates over 50 meals to health care workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several local healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic got a free meal Tuesday night.
World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters, donated over 50 meals to workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
This is part of World Central Kitchen’s many efforts in the wake of the pandemic. They are also working to provide meals to children and families, as well as helping restaurants get back to work.
