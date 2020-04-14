New task force to help provide nursing homes, long-term care facilities with supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A task force recently created by Governor Ralph Northam is already working to support Virginia's elderly community and care facility staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force will ensure nursing homes and long-term care facilities have the resources and supplies they need. Governor Northam announced that the task force was getting to work in a briefing Friday.
The CEO of Commonwealth Senior Living Center Richard Brewer is glad to see the state doing its part to protect vulnerable Virginians. “As a community of caregivers, our residents are our first concern. It certainly has been a challenge getting our hands on PPE, protective equipment, to protect our staff who are ultimately going to be the key to stopping this spread."
Along with PPE, the task force is also providing more testing and a doctor who specializes in disease control.
“There is an epidemiologist assigned and certainly we don’t have one of those on staff. They’re also making sure we are implementing critical policies and procedures,” Brewer said.
Brewer also notes this pandemic is causing many financial burdens for the facilities like commonwealth senior living - he’s thankful for the government’s support until things are straightened out.
“Understanding the financial impact which has been astronomical. We’ve spent of $400,000 to date on equipment and we’re just accruing expenses,” Brewer said.
Right now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the Commonwealth Senior Living facilities across Virginia.
