Ealy sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. An area of low pressure will develop along a cold front to our southeast. Showers will spread north across the area this evening. As colder air moves in the rain showers will end as rain and snow showers Wednesday morning. Clearing skies and cool temperatures will be with us throughout the day. Sunny and pleasant Thursday. Another round of scattered showers will move i Friday night into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers,Low:mid 30s
Wednesday: Morning rain and snow showers,High: mid 50slllOw: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s..Low: mid 30s
Friday: Increasing clouds with late showers,High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers,High: low 60...Low: around 40
Sunday: Partly sunny with late showers,High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers,High: mid 60...Low: mid 40s
