Ealy sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. An area of low pressure will develop along a cold front to our southeast. Showers will spread north across the area this evening. As colder air moves in the rain showers will end as rain and snow showers Wednesday morning. Clearing skies and cool temperatures will be with us throughout the day. Sunny and pleasant Thursday. Another round of scattered showers will move i Friday night into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !