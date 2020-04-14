Coronavirus modeling provides mixed bag of data for Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The good news from University of Virginia experts is that efforts to combat the coronavirus thus far indicate that the growth rate for new cases is not just slowing but leveling off almost entirely.
The bad news, though, is that even if those efforts continue successfully for the length of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which currently expires June 10, the state will see a summer spike in cases that does not peak until August.
The models released Monday by state officials and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute provide one more data set for state officials to use as they evaluate measures to combat the virus and how long they should stay in effect.
“We wanted something that could take more of our Virginia-specific actions into account,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
The model produced by the university projects coronavirus cases under five different scenarios — the worst projecting how the virus spreads unmitigated, and the best projecting how the virus spreads if current social distancing efforts stop the growth rate of the virus through June 10.
A middle-ground scenario projects what happens if mitigation efforts slow the growth rate but don’t stop it.
Bryan Lewis, a research professor with the University of Virginia, said data so far indicate that social distancing and other mitigation efforts underway in Virginia are essentially stopping the growth rate. That’s not to say that new cases aren’t occurring, but that new cases are essentially holding steady.
Under the UVA model, new cases would increase only slightly from the current average of about 500 new confirmed cases a day through mid-June under the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, cases would then spike significantly, to a peak of about 12,000 new confirmed cases every day in mid-August.
If the virus were to spread unmitigated, on the other hand, new cases would spike to about 30,000 a day in early May and then drop precipitously to nominal levels by the end of June.
State officials said delaying the spike until August will give hospitals time to increase capacity and officials time to figure out how to avoid that late summer spike.
“People always adapt to ground reality,” said Madhav Marathe, a division director at the institute.
The University of Virginia numbers are significantly different from some other models.
A model from the University of Washington, for instance, measures different outcomes but on the whole paints a much more optimistic scenario than even the best-case scenario in the University of Virginia model. It essentially projects that cases will peak later this month, and that hospitalizations and deaths from the virus will fall to nominal levels by early June. That model assumes social distancing efforts remain in place through the end of May.
Virginia health secretary Daniel Carey said the various models all have different methodologies and strengths and weaknesses.
“This is not a crystal ball,” Carey said of the models. “These models change every single day, sometimes subtly and sometimes dramatically.”
Lewis also acknowledged the models’ limitations. He said they struggle, for example, with how to account for the fact that other coronaviruses, like influenza, have large been seasonal phenomenons that fade away as spring transitions to summer.
Northam said his primary conclusion from the data is that Virginia must stay the course on social distancing for the foreseeable future.
“If we lift the stay-at-home order or social distancing too soon, if we try to rush to get our lives back to normal, the number of cases will spike higher and earlier,” Northam said.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.
Also on Monday:
— Northam said the state will extend its order shuttering non-essential businesses beyond the original order that was set to expire on April 23. But he declined to offer a new date for the order.
— The Virginia Department of Health reported that its death count since the coronavirus pandemic began has increased from 141 to 149. New cases increased by roughly 475, with roughly 5,750 positive cases now confirmed in the state.
Associated Press writer Ben Finley contributed to this report.
GOVERNOR NORTHAM PRESS RELEASE:
Governor Northam, University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, RAND Corporation Present Infectious Disease Modeling on Impact of COVID-19 Mitigations in Virginia ~ Modeling suggests social distancing efforts have slowed the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam, in partnership with researchers from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and the nonprofit RAND Corporation, released new infectious disease modeling on the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia.
Current models presented during a briefing held yesterday show that social distancing efforts beginning in mid-March have paused the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Commonwealth. While data and testing remain limited, current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the immediate future.
“We are proud to be working with some of the top minds in the country on these projections,” said Governor Northam. “While the data is limited, we can draw a few key conclusions: First, social distancing is important, and it’s working in Virginia. Second, while we continue to work closely with our hospital systems and other health care partners to prepare for a potential surge in acute cases, we are optimistic about our statewide hospital bed capacity. Finally, it’s clear we need to be responsible about how we ease restrictions, so we can keep Virginians safe and protect public health.”
“From the beginning, Governor Northam has made it clear that everything we do must be grounded in science, public health expertise, and data,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. “These models change every day, but we can use various models to help inform a range of outcomes we may be facing so we can make sure that Virginia is ready for all possible scenarios. Like every other state and many other countries, we are preparing for how we can move forward in a way that does not trigger another medical surge.”
Key takeaways from infectious disease models developed by the UVA Biocomplexity Institute include:
- Current social distancing efforts starting March 15 have paused the growth of the epidemic in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In this scenario, “paused” growth means that the rate of new cases is holding steady rather than increasing.
- Current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the near future.
- Lifting social distancing restrictions too soon can quickly lead to a second wave.
To understand the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute developed a model of the pandemic that incorporates disease dynamics such as transmissibility and incubation period as well as population density and social behavior. The Institute modeled five potential scenarios, exploring slowing growth vs. pausing growth with social distancing in place until April 30 and June 10 compared to no mitigation.
“Currently, it appears as if the Commonwealth of Virginia is tracking with the pause scenario, which means that the residents of Virginia are doing an excellent job with mitigation,” said Bryan Lewis, Research Associate Professor for the Network Systems Science and Advanced Computing division for the Institute. “Even without perfect projections, we can confidently draw conclusions. We know that social distancing is working and lifting restrictions too early can lead to a second surge. We will continue to improve our models as more data become available. We plan to incorporate outcomes specific by age, integrate the role of seasonality, and analyze mitigation techniques such as a Test-Trace-Isolate approach.”
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute has been on the forefront of epidemic modeling and mitigation since 2002, supporting the U.S. federal government and other countries through several epidemics, including planning for H5N1, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the MERS outbreak of 2012, and the Ebola outbreaks of 2014 and 2019. Institute researchers have worked in partnership with U.S. government agencies since early 2020 to inform evidence-based decision making for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several groups have produced models to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic might progress and to explore potential policy options,” said Carter Price, a senior mathematician at the RAND Corporation. “Each of these models has strengths and weakness, and they are likely to evolve as more and better data become available. We are helping the leadership of the Commonwealth of Virginia assess the different models so that policy can be made with the best available information.”
Additional information, including slides from yesterday’s briefing are available here.
The full video of the briefing is posted here.