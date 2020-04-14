Chilly Rain. Some Mountain Snow Tonight - Early Wednesday

As a disturbance moves in from the west tonight, a chilly rain will develop and then taper off around sunrise Wednesday. Rain around a half inch of more. At the higher elevations, mainly the mountains accumulating snow is expected. Some light snow may fall for a time across the Valley floor, but little accumulation expected. Across Central Virginia, the rain could mix with snow, before ending. Some clearing Wednesday, but a cool day with highs in the 50s.