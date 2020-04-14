Chilly Rain. Some Mountain Snow Tonight - Early Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain tonight into Wednesday morning. Some accumulating snow for the Mountains.
Blue Ridge Mountains - Winter Weather Advisory tonight until 8 AM Wednesday. Mainly for elevations above 2500 feet, few inches of snow.
As a disturbance moves in from the west tonight, a chilly rain will develop and then taper off around sunrise Wednesday. Rain around a half inch of more. At the higher elevations, mainly the mountains accumulating snow is expected. Some light snow may fall for a time across the Valley floor, but little accumulation expected. Across Central Virginia, the rain could mix with snow, before ending. Some clearing Wednesday, but a cool day with highs in the 50s.
Dry and cool Thursday, but the morning could pose some frost and freeze concerns. Friday morning will start cold as well. Sun will give way to clouds Friday , ahead of the next front to bring some rain late Friday and into Saturday morning. Some more showers are possible Sunday as well.
Tonight: Chilly rain, mountain snow. Low mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Early rain, may mix with snow before ending. Higher elevations snow early. Clearing and cooler. High: low to mid 50s. Low: low 30s - Frost/freeze conditions.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: around 60. Low: low to mid 30s - Frost/freeze conditions.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers. High: low to mid 60s. Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. High: upper 60s. Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.