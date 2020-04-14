Charlottesville’s Legal Aid Justice Center available to help folks file for health insurance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville wants people to be aware of two options if they lost their job and health insurance due to coronavirus.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA), often referred to as Obamacare, allows those who lose work-related healthcare coverage to in an ACA plan.
They must do that within 60 days of losing their job.
The commonwealth’s Medicaid program also offers insurance for low-income Virginians.
The Legal Aid Justice Center says it can help with either application. You can contact them at 434-220-1496, or online.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.