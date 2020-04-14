Charlottesville Community Cares launches campaign for emergency relief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Cares has launched an emergency food relief fund to help two vulnerable groups who are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
The #50forFood campaign hopes to raise at least $50,000 to aid those in the city’s Latinx community, as well as those living in rural areas with limited access to food.
Sin Barerras, an organization supporting Charlottesville’s immigrant community, reached out to Charlottesville Community Cares as more and more families are in need of food.
“They came to us and said that they have a real need,” Congregate Charlottesville Co-President Christina Rivera said.
Congregate Charlottesville is a local clergy group that has partnered with Charlottesville Community Cares in this effort.
“They were hearing over and over again from their community, to be able to feed their people, and so we talked with them about the need that we were also seeing in our rural communities,” Rivera said.
Charlottesville Community Cares is asking people to donate money from the coronavirus stimulus checks, which started rolling out to millions of Americans on Friday, April 10.
“We understand that there are a lot of people who are going to need those stimulus checks and we’re not talking to you,” Rivera said. “We’re really talking to the folks that have actually approached us and said hey, we’re going to get the stimulus check where would be the best place to put this money, because I don’t need it right now.”
Donations will be split evenly between both groups in need, mostly in the form of grocery gift cards. The group is offering to do shopping for people in rural areas who are unable to get to the store, due to lack of transportation, or in self-quarantine. Rivera emphasized in this case, the group will use careful social distancing measures.
If you’re interested in donating to the #50forFood fund, please click here.
Cville Community Cares Launches “#50forFood” Campaign to Raise $50,000 for Emergency Food Relief
(Charlottesville, Va.) — Cville Community Cares is launching its second mutual aid campaign today, #50forFood, to provide emergency food relief directly to community members reeling from the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will benefit two vulnerable groups struggling to keep food on the table: residents of neighboring rural counties that lack food support infrastructure and immigrants (aid to be distributed through Sin Barreras.)
“We know that many community members are looking for ways to support those most impacted by the pandemic; #50forFood asks them to donate all or part of their stimulus checks to support our food insecure neighbors. #50forFood is an easy and highly effective way to redistribute funds to where they’re needed most.” said Christina Rivera, Co-President of Congregate Charlottesville, the local clergy group that has partnered with Cville Community Cares.
"Sin Barreras has a long history of responding to the needs of the Latinx community", says Fanny Smedile, Founder and Board President. "The #50forFood campaign will allow us to help meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable families."
Sara Tansey, Coordinator for Charlottesville Community Cares Grocery Team reports “I’ve witnessed an amazing outpouring of support from those within the Charlottesville Albemarle area. But we’re seeing a deluge of requests from our neighbors in outlying counties where there are just not as many food aid resources. We’re hopeful that Charlottesville will step up and help those facing hunger and uncertainty in more rural counties.”
#50forFood is the second mutual aid COVID-19 relief effort by Cville Community Cares; its first campaign helped over 1000 families in need, distributing $155K in microgrants and over $40K in grocery assistance in the past month.
Donations are being accepted online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cvillecares50forfood or by check to Congregate Charlottesville, PO Box 2293, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Congregate Charlottesville is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All donations to this campaign are tax-deductible.
About Cville Community Cares: Cville Community Cares is a local grassroots mutual aid response to the COVID-19 pandemic working in partnership with local clergy group Congregate Cville. We are community members rooted in a philosophy of abundance; our organizing centers solidarity with our neighbors rather than charity. Our work is built on, and inspired by, mutual aid efforts such as Charlottesville Immigrant Transit Assistance (CHITA), Hands Off Maria, and the Charlottesville Community Resilience Fund.
