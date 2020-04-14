Charlottesville-based law firm files federal suit against Liberty University

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lynchburg’s Liberty University is facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit from a Charlottesville-based law firm.
MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law recently filed the suit in federal court. It states that Liberty University responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by closing dining halls, except for limited take-out, moved church services and classes online, canceled student activities, and told students to go home if they could.
However, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed the school is open, because not all students could leave.
The lawsuit alleges Falwell used those few open dorms to say the university is open, and will not refund fees to students who left the campus.
Each student paid out between $9,0000 to $16,000 in fees. The university only offered a credit of $1,000 to returning students for the fall semester. The lawsuit argues that this is unjust with so many families facing economic hardships stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
