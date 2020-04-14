Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA looking for pet food donations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA’s pet food pantry is running low on food and needs the community’s help.
The CASPCA has been bringing food donations to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County to help people keep their pets fed.
Executive Director Angie Gunter said they have never seen a community need for pet food like this before.
“We want to make sure that pets stay in their homes so by providing food that allows people to keep their pets.” Gunter said. “The other thing is we don’t want to see people giving human food to their animals and not eating themselves and we get reports of that pretty often.”
Food donations can be dropped off directly at the CASPCA or paid for and delivered there, for more information you can contact the CASPCA at (434) 973-5959 or visit its website here.
