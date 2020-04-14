Central Va. mental health resources discuss impact of COVID-19 on those battling addiction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors and nurses across Virginia are working tirelessly to care for patients with COVID-19, but there are other providers fighting a different battle against the virus.
Mental health workers say the coronavirus is taking a toll on those struggling with addiction and recovery, as access to resources and counseling is limited.
Region Ten has been doing its best to transition to telehealth for its services, but some staff are worried patients and client may regress during the pandemic.
“Anytime anyone’s under increased stress, which we all are right now, it increases risk for substance misuse and addiction,” Region Ten Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said.
Those battling opioid addiction and striving for recovery are especially vulnerable, Kendall said.
“It’s really a disease of isolation, and so in this time of physical distancing, social distancing that doesn’t provide the same connections that we need to be able to deal with recovery supports,” she said.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the DEA have temporarily allowed for the increase in access or take-home dosage for medication assisted treatment in an effort to limit interaction between patients and providers. This accessibility, however, comes at a cost.
“There is always a risk that when you are giving someone that has a substance use disorder, a large amount of a substance, which is abusable that there can absolutely be diversion or overdose issues with that,” Addiction Allies Virginia Program Director Leavell said.
Addiction Allies in Albemarle County has put certain checks in place, but their goal remains the same.
“We do the best we can with that, doing for virtual strip counts and checking in with them,” Leavell said. “I think the most important thing we can do during this time is really to support them via the psychosocial treatment.”
Those struggling with addiction, or on the road to the recovery, are also at a greater risk to become severely ill if they contract the coronavirus, Leavell said.
“It’s really important for people with substance use disorder, to limit their exposure to COVID-19 via social distancing,, because they have a higher risk or comorbidities that would make COVID-19 more serious for them,” she added.
Both Region Ten and Addiction Allies have stepped up their telehealth efforts in response to client and patient needs.
“We are providing office-based opioid treatment supports via telehealth for our existing clients, but Region Ten is also taking anyone newly seeking treatment,” Kendall said.
“For [Addiction Allies], that means that our patients are going to be seeing their prescriber their therapist and their care coordinator via virtually or by telephone depending on the technology that they have available to them,” Leavell said.
Amid the pandemic, Virginia has expanded its Medicaid program so those who are recently unemployed because of the coronavirus may newly qualify for health insurance. More information is available here.
Both Kendall and Leavell encourage anyone struggling with addiction to reach out and take advantage of the services they are providing.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.