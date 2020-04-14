An Albemarle County family is connecting with relatives around the world through pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A family in Albemarle County is connecting with relatives across the globe.
Jo Scanlon grew up in Zimbabwe where her two parents still reside. She has a grandmother in France, a younger brother in Australia and an older brother in South Africa.
Thanks to technology and time management they're staying connected.
“My parents are in Harare in Zimbabwe and they are under a strict lockdown as well where they can only go out for essentials. My older brother is in South Africa and they are also under a very strict lockdown," Scanlon said.
Families around the world are facing the same enemy and for those not in the same place, it means turning to technology, new and old.
“Phone calls, just the good old-fashioned telephone is good, but it’s so much nicer, especially with children to be able to use technology and to do kind of like video conferencing,” Scanlon said.
Technology has its downsides.
“The internet was down for a few days and it was very distressing particularly for my mom because she wanted to be in touch and just to be able to contact us. And then on my end, I had sent her a few messages and hadn’t heard back in a few days and was starting to get quite worried," Scanlon said.
Seniors are not the only ones having to master technology.
“I like seeing them in person, it’s fine seeing them on computer,” Marielle Scanlon, Jo’s youngest daughter, said.
This summer all of the grandchildren were scheduled to visit their grandparents in Zimbabwe, and while that trip is canceled, their family time is not.
