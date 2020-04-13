Pediatric Associates collects books for children during the quarantine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor's office in the Charlottesville area is making sure city and county children have quality reading material in lieu of school libraries being closed.
Pediatric Associates is collecting gently used children’s books to donate to kids who don’t have access to books during the quarantine.
Dr. Karyn Wolfe came up with the idea to take book donations when she realized a lot of children don't have access to books with school libraries being closed.
"It's so important for their education and learning, and to develop a love of books and expand their vocabulary. And with the quarantine and the social distancing, there's a huge portion of our population in Charlottesville and Albemarle who don't have that access anymore,” Wolfe said.
Book donations can be dropped off at their downtown office at the well entrance during their business hours, 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.