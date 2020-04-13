Heavy rain and gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fast moving line of rain and storms moved through our area. Up to three inches of rain is possible potentially causing localized flooding. Gusty wind with be with us through mid day and the potential for numerous power outages. As a cold front approaches from the west additional showers an storms will quickly move east. Clearing and windy conditions are expected later this afternoon. Tuesday gets off to a dry start, however, scattered showers will develop later in the day, possibly ending as rain and snow showers early Wednesday. Additional showers are possible later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early rain and storms, then clearing and windy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonal, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Early rain and a few snow showers, then clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Increasing clouds with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Early showers, then clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
