Heavy rain and gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fast moving line of rain and storms moved through our area. Up to three inches of rain is possible potentially causing localized flooding. Gusty wind with be with us through mid day and the potential for numerous power outages. As a cold front approaches from the west additional showers an storms will quickly move east. Clearing and windy conditions are expected later this afternoon. Tuesday gets off to a dry start, however, scattered showers will develop later in the day, possibly ending as rain and snow showers early Wednesday. Additional showers are possible later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !