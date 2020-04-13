WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam’s coronavirus briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Virginia Department of Health in its 9 a.m. update, there are now a total of 5,747 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and the official death total is at 149. There have been 473 new coronavirus cases of coronavirus and 8 deaths since Sunday.
Governor Northam began his coronavirus briefing with comments on the severe weather that has impacted the state. He stressed that taking shelter to save your life trumps any social distance measure.
Gov. Northam said data models for COVID-19 are comprehensive, and Virginia is basing its decision on science. National models are also being watched. Northam will be sharing a model from the University of Virginia which indicates social distancing is working. He said hospitals will have sufficient capacity to handle possible surges, and repealing restrictions need to be done with thought to preventing a second wave later this summer.
Gov. Northam will announce will make additional resources available for students & teacher including more virtual classrooms, which will be available to be loaded onto devices for students lacking internet, and will also be broadcast on several TV channels.
Governor Northam says the state budget has been cut by $874.6 million in fiscal year ‘21 and $1.4 billion in fiscal year ‘22.
Dr. Norm Oliver says Virginia has updated its coronavirus statistics on the Virginia Department of Health website. He notes that Virginia only has race / ethnicity data on roughly half of its tests. He said that Virginia is only one of 12 states offering this data.
Staffing continues to be an issue for nursing home outbreaks in Virginia.
Northam says the peak could be in the early part of May, so business closures are likely to be extended past April 23. He said he will make an announcement on that on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Northam says distancing is our best tool to fight this: ‘stay home, stay away from groups and wash your hands.’
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.