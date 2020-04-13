Food organizations combine forces to feed more people during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three food organizations are combining forces to try to make sure as many people as possible have a hot meal during the coronavirus pandemic.
Feed Charlottesville, Frontline Foods Charlottesville, and Chris Long’s Foundation Grub4Good are hiring restaurants to provide free meals to those in need.
“I think other folks have just come up with this idea because we both want to support the local food economy as well as provide food security through emergency responses,” Jeanette Abi-Nader, with Food Justice Network, said.
In addition to those groups, the Charlottesville Food Justice Network is stepping in to help maximize efficiency and equity for the long-term.
“One of the roles we’re playing right now is to work with these different initiatives to help identify restaurants that are led by people of color that are in minority communities," Abi-Nader said.
In Charlottesville, one-in-six people struggle with food security. This initiative is playing a small role in efforts to combat COVID-19 for everyone.
“We want to really work to make sure as we provide solutions to emergency need that we are not further creating inequities within our community, but that we’re closing that gap instead," Abi-Nader said.
One of the groups, Frontline Foods has reached a milestone serving 3,000 meals to healthcare workers and first responders in the city and county.
