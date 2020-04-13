Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While morning storms have moved away, round two is now working through the area as we track an approaching cold front. Additional rain and thunderstorms will move through the area in advance of the fast moving front. Once the front clears, skies should partially clear and wind will increase. Clear skies and seasonably cold temperatures will blanket the area Tonight. Late showers are expected Tuesday, ending as rain and a few snow showers early Wednesday. Thursday looks sunny and pleasant, with scattered showers late Friday into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early rain and storms, the clearing and windy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonal, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Early rain and a few showers ending, clearing and cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
