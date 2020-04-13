Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While morning storms have moved away, round two is now working through the area as we track an approaching cold front. Additional rain and thunderstorms will move through the area in advance of the fast moving front. Once the front clears, skies should partially clear and wind will increase. Clear skies and seasonably cold temperatures will blanket the area Tonight. Late showers are expected Tuesday, ending as rain and a few snow showers early Wednesday. Thursday looks sunny and pleasant, with scattered showers late Friday into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !