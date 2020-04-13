COVID-19 outbreak reported at Envoy at the Village in Fluvanna County

FORK UNION, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Fluvanna County nursing home.
The health district is reporting 62 cases in Fluvanna. It says the significant increase is due to the outbreak at Envoy at the Village.
A corporate spokesperson for Envoy at the Village in Fork Union confirmed Monday the outbreak is there.
The spokesperson would not confirm how many cases there are at the long term care facility, but provided this statement:
“During these unprecedented times, we are deeply committed to the safety and protection of our staff and residents:
"We are diligently following all CDC and CMS guidelines, working in close partnership with our local and state healthcare agencies, and taking every measure to safeguard our centers against the threat of COVID-19. Our dedicated caregivers are working night and day, often leaving their own families to care for our family of residents, and we thank them for their service and heroic efforts.
Out of respect for the privacy of all involved, we will not comment publicly on COVID-19 cases. We will continue to communicate timely with the proper healthcare agencies, families, staff and residents as necessary and appropriate. If families have concerns about their loved one, we encourage them to contact the care center directly.
We appreciate the support of everyone who stands with us in our commitment to keeping staff and patient well-being as our highest priority.”
