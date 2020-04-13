Clearing and Cooler, Winds Back Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The powerful storm system that has been responsible for an outbreak of severe storms and flooding since Easter Sunday and through today is pulling away and the cold front is moving off the coast. Winds will back down tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tuesday cooler with sun and clouds, ahead of the next storm system. While dry and cooler during the day, a chilly rain is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Higher elevations will see some snow and even for areas of the Valley and parts of the piedmont, rain may mix with some snow before ending Wednesday morning. A light accumulation is possible on grassy areas and colder surfaces.
The late week, will feature a dry Thursday. Later Friday into Saturday, the next storm will bring more rain across the region.
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy early, cooler. Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cool. Night showers. High: upper 50s to low 60s. Low: mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Early rain, may mix with snow before ending. Higher elevations snow early. Clearing and cooler. High: low 50s. Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: around 60. Low: mid 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers. High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. High: upper 60s. Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs low 60s.
