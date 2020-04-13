Charlottesville restaurant owners increase sanitation measures due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant owners are having to adapt to stay alive due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those that remain open have shifted to offering takeout and delivery service only, and are increasing their sanitation methods to keep employees and customers healthy.
Wilson Richey, founder of 10 Course Hospitality - which owns the Whiskey Jar and several other restaurants in Charlottesville - says the restaurant group were early adopters of the delivery shift, despite not offering the service before. They’ve had to update their protocols over time to keep in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health.
“Every week, it got tighter and tighter and tighter. You know, at first it was mask and gloves, and you know, knock on the door and do your transaction," Richey said. “We’re really trying to just leave the delivery on the front door, knock, and and leave it there for them to pick up.”
The increase in safety protocols includes wearing masks and gloves at all times. That includes employees in the kitchen, who change gloves after each dish they make and whenever they touch their faces. Contact is also limited between kitchen employees and delivery drivers.
“Gloves, full time masks," Richey explained. "We tightened the menu to keep it a little easier for them to work with, but yeah, they’re just trying to keep as little contact as possible and use all the precautions.”
Infectious disease specialists say that those steps being taken are right in line with their recommendations.
“As long as they’re doing that, that should help with decreasing the chance to spread from their own hands,” UVA Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Taison Bell said. "Wiping down surfaces like they probably already are, then, very importantly, if an employee is sick, to have them stay at home.”
Even with those precautions in place, Bell says there are steps that individuals getting food delivered can take to lower their own risk.
“As for the plastic containers, I do wipe those down because they’ve been recently touched by someone," Bell explained. "I don’t worry about the actual system itself once I start to eat.”
Clinically, it is not believed that COVID-19 can spread from ingestion, so even eating contaminated food would not pass on the virus.
