Charlottesville pharmacy illegally dispensed controlled substance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former Charlottesville pharmacy illegally dispensed controlled substances before it closed four years ago.
Meadowbrook Health Services and William Lamar will pay $330,000 to settle civil allegations on the federal level. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
Meadowbrook Pharamcy unlawfully provided medications on at least 33 occasions between May and November of 2016.
Department of Justice US Western District Attorney Press Release April 13, 2020
Meadowbrook Health Services Agrees to Pay the United States $330,000 for Violations of the Controlled Substances Act
ROANOKE, VIRGINIA - Meadowbrook Health Services and William L. Lamar have agreed to pay the United States $330,000 to settle civil allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen made the announcement today.
According to the agreement, between May 11, 2016, and November 18, 2016, Meadowbrook Pharmacy, formerly located in Charlottesville, Virginia, which ceased operations in 2016, violated the CSA by unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance on at least 33 occasions.
"Pharmacies and pharmacists, like other health-care providers, must follow the law in dispensing potentially deadly controlled substances," U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. "As this case illustrates, we continue to use all available tools, including stiff civil penalties, to hold those who unlawfully prescribe and dispense these drugs accountable."
This proactive civil enforcement investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Justin Lugar litigated the case for the United States.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.