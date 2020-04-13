Charlottesville company says HVAC business is on hold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Right now, business would normally be heating up for companies looking to install HVAC units, but due to the coronavirus, a family-owned company that’s been serving the Charlottesville community for decades says business is cooling down.
Airflow Systems Incorporated Vice President Jimmy North says spring is usually their busy season, but not this year.
“You know, a lot of people start projects: they start additions to their houses, they start houses. So, the new construction stuff happens and, you know, all that stuff has just been basically put on hold," North said.
North and his wife, Mary, started the company more than 30 years ago.
Installing HVAC units requires entering a home, so the team at Airflow Systems is hoping to combat fears by being prepared.
“We have face masked, gloves, and hand sanitizer, and come in every morning and check the guys’ temperatures to make sure that all of them are right before we go out,” Service Manager Warren Tomlin said.
The team says they still finds a reason to smile during these tough times.
“We’re fun to be around, we’re always having a good time, we joke, but, we really take this stuff serious, Tomlin said.
The team also says customer safety is top of mind when doing installations.
