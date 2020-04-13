Beer package auction to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville 29 and a group of friends are working together to auction off an exclusive beer package to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).
The package includes plenty of beer and signed coasters from University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett. The beer, dubbed “Five Pillars Ale,” is named after the five life principles the coach built the basketball program on.
Jeff Vergales and a few of his friends brewed Five Pillars Ale in partnership with Champion Brewing Company after the group placed the winning bid in the Charlottesville 29 Restaurant Auctions last year. During the restaurant auction, various eateries around the city auctioned experiences, including brewing your own beer, to the highest bidder.
Vergales and his friends planned to host a release party for the beer during March Madness, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans were canceled. Now, the group is “paying it forward,” by auctioning off this exclusive package, donating all of the proceeds to BRAFB.
“We’re just so supportive that this could potentially come full circle,” Vergales said. “It’s a little bit of a silver lining in this time that while we weren’t able to complete the auction item as we thought it was going to, maybe this gives us a better opportunity to do some more good.”
For information on how to enter the auction, click here.
