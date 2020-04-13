Albemarle County schools work to transition to online learning

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) works to transition about 14,000 students to online learning, the division’s top educators are working out the final details to make sure every student’s need are met.
"We’re allowing new materials now that we’ve had a chance to really catch our breath from the initial shock of everything being taken away from our students,” Director of Secondary Education Jay Thomas said.
The end of Spring Break means students and teachers in ACPS are back in the virtual classroom, but with new guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.
Thomas says the division’s top priority is equity.
“Knowing that so many of our families don’t have access to internet, or more steady access to internet, we’ve given families a choice,” he said.
Since Governor Ralph Northam announced the closure of all public schools in the commonwealth, students have been reviewing already learned material.
“All of our students will have the opportunity to be able to work with our teacher on new materials through May,” Thomas said.
ACPS is still working to come up with plans for things like prom and graduation.
Thomas says as far as learning standards, schools will continue to work to meet the guidelines set by the state.
“I think they’ve been very flexible. I think that the decisions they’ve made have been very well received within Albemarle County, and we’re doing our best to minimize the impacts as best we can,” Thomas said.
By default, students will receive a pass fail grade for the school year with the option to accept a letter grade if they choose.
