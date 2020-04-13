Albemarle Co. supervisors hold virtual public hearing on 2020 tax rate

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met virtually Monday evening for a public hearing on the tax rate for 2020.
The board has advertised a tax rate not to exceed $0.854 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same tax rate as 2019.
No one spoke during Monday’s public hearing, but supervisor Donna Price says some constituents have reached out to her expressing concern over the tax rate proposal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We must continue to ensure that the county remains a viable entity that can provide the essential services to our constituents, and I support maintaining the tax rate where it is right now," Price said.
The tax rate will be officially set during the board of supervisors’ regular meeting on April 15th.
A public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget was also set for Monday evening. It has now been moved to May 6 to allow time to craft a new budget proposal that takes into account the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
