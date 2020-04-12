Victory Church in Charlottesville goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Churches across central Virginia are having to make some changes in how they do service Easter Sunday.
“At 9 a.m. our kids ministry got on zoom,” Pastor Paul Harris at Victory Church said. “We did a live lesson with them at 9 a.m., which is what we usually do. At 9:30 a.m. I had 30 minutes with all of our volunteer staff and just kind of had a leadership moment. Then at 10:30 a.m. we sat and watched via YouTube the service.”
Churches including Victory in Charlottesville have shifted to virtual services, saying the adjustment is going well.
“Even before the schools were shutting down and there were shelter in place orders, we got together the worship team recorded multiple sets,” Harris said. “March 8 was the first Sunday we actually this.”
The church has “Victory Groups” which meet throughout the week via Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangout.
Pastor Harris says human connection is imperative right now.
“The Zoom, the Facebook live, all the stuff we’ve been doing has been a way to really maintain that connection, because if there were ever a time to be intentional and purposeful about being connected it’s now,” Harris said.
Pastor Harris focused on the meaning of Easter Sunday and the resurrection with a reminder that Jesus is here for us during this time.
“I just cited some examples, like him being the prince of peace in the midst of this chaos,” Harris said. “Remember the words of him being our peace holder. Remember that he’s really close to the brokenhearted. He cares. He values us. He empathizes with what’s going on.”
