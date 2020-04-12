Severe weather risk

Tracking a strong storm system and cold front to our west which will produce a severe weather outbreak Sunday into Sunday night across the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states. All modes of severe weather will be likely. Some of those storms will move our way late Sunday night into Monday morning. The greatest threat will be damaging winds, local flooding and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out Monday morning. 1 to 2, locally up to 3 inches of rain is projected from Sunday night into Monday.