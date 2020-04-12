Physical therapists in Charlottesville encourage at-home treatment for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Occupational therapists in Albemarle County are coming up with ways to keep your children moving despite the limitations of the pandemic.
The Albemarle Therapy Center’s office is closed, but they’re getting creative with parents to develop exercises for childhood growth and development.
Some examples include stepping in and over boxes, kicking down blocks, and an old classic hopscotch.
“There is a lot of anxiety going on for children right now,” Molly Zarski, the director and physical therapist at Albemarle Therapy Center said. “About what is going on and children are asking ‘Why do I have to stay home?' By keeping them active and distracted, like for everybody, exercise is important. We need to keep active and keep our bodies moving.”
Staff at Albemarle Therapy Center are also using Telehealth to talk to their patients and say they’ll continue to do so until the stay at home order is lifted.
“The therapists are learning the ways to interact with the children and be creative,” Zarski said. “At first they were very apprehensive about how to do things, but now that they’ve done it for a while, they’re getting excited.”
