One the alert for severe weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a strong and dynamic storm system and cold front to our west which will produce a severe weather outbreak into this Sunday night across the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states. All modes of severe weather will be likely. Some of those storms will move our way late tonight into Monday morning. The greatest threat will be damaging winds, local flooding and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out Monday morning. 1 to 2, locally up to 3 inches of rain is projected through Monday morning.
Even outside of and rain or storms, the wind will be gusty. In excess of 40 MPH wind gusts likely Monday for central Virginia. 60 MPH wind gusts over the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley. Drying and still mild just ahead of the cold front Monday afternoon. Gusty winds continue.
Turning cooler Monday night into Tuesday.
More rain on Wednesday. Below average temperatures Thursday and Friday. The could be a little frost at dawn.
A new storm system looks to bring April showers Friday night into Saturday morning.
Sunday night: Rain increasing. Isolated severe weather possible late. Gusty winds. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday: Morning rain and gusty winds. Severe weather likely! Showers and storms exit to the east in the afternoon. Remaining windy. Highs in the lower 70s for the Shenandoah Valley. 75 to 80 degrees for central VA.
Monday night: Windy and cooling. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Chilly rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.