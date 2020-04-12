Northam signs bills on Confederate monuments, LGBTQ protections

“The Governor’s signing marks another significant step towards the end of what has been an incredible journey. This brings to fruition the work put in by so many wonderful and talented people, many of whom I have been blessed to work with and come know personally. This doesn’t mark the end of the journey, for there is still much work left to do. This day is simply another step on the multi-rung ladder towards racial equity, as we continue to dismantle the evilness of white supremacy.” - Don Gathers, co-chair of Charlottesville’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces (BRC), a city-council appointed advisory board which held public hearings for six months in 2016