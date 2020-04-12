Man arrested after Saturday night shooting in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on J & B Lane in the Waynesboro area of Augusta County Saturday night around 10.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg area.
The shooting was a result of a verbal altercation between two neighbors. The argument escalated quickly and both males involved retrieved firearms and exchanged gunfire.
Approximately 15 rounds were fired between the two men involved.
William F. Leech, 43, has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon. He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
The other party involved was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
This was an isolated incident with no pending threat to Augusta County.
“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigation will continue regarding this incident and additional charges are pending,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith stated.
