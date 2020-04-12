Charlottesville emergency responders put out dryer fire in 400 block of Garrett Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of Garrett street around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 12th.
Charlottesville, VA – On Sunday, 04/12/2020, at 1:47 p.m. the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to an appliance fire in the 400 block of Garrett Street resulting in $2500 damage to one of the units. All residents had safely evacuated prior to the fire department arrival. No civilians or public safety personnel were injured.
Six occupants were displaced due to smoke and water damage to the unit. The regional chapter of the American Red Cross is working with the occupants to provide temporary housing.
A fast response by three engine companies, one ladder truck, one ambulance and one chief officer allowed the fire to be extinguished at the point of origin and prevented it from extending to the adjoining rooms and apartments.
Upon investigation, the fire was determined to have started inside the clothes basket of the dryer.
The following is a list actions provided by the U.S. Fire Administration to prevent a dryer fire:
- Don’t use a clothes dryer without a lint filter or with a lint filter that is loose, damaged or clogged.
- Don’t overload the dryer.
- Don’t use a wire screen or cloth to cover the wall damper. They can collect lint and clog the dryer vent.
- Don’t dry anything containing foam, rubber or plastic. An example of an item not to place in a dryer is a bathroom rug with a rubber backing.
- Don’t dry any item for which manufacturers' instructions state “dry away from heat.”
- Don’t dry glass fiber materials (unless manufacturers' instructions allow).
- Don’t dry items that have come into contact with anything flammable like alcohol, cooking oils or gasoline. Dry them outdoors or in a well-ventilated room, away from heat.
- Don’t leave a clothes dryer running if you leave home or when you go to bed.
