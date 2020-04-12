Augusta County Deputies respond to shooting threat at Pactiv in Grottoes

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he threatened to shoot someone at the Pactiv Plant in Grottoes.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:50 Sunday morning that someone was warning that an active shooter situation was going to take place at the plant.
“This situation is a continuation of a domestic dispute that started last night,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith stated.
The suspect, 37-year-old Jesse Lee Carroll of Staunton, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery, abduction, and possession of methamphetamine.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating who placed the 911 call for service regarding the active shooter threat directed at the Pactiv Plant.
The victim of Carroll’s alleged domestic assault is an employee at the plant.
Carroll is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Grottoes Police Department all assisted with this situation.
