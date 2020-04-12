Albemarle County church offers drive-in Easter service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many churches in central Virginia have gone virtual, others have found ways to join together without having to get out of the car.
On Sunday, April 12, Southside Church of God in Albemarle County offered a drive-in service where everyone could sing, pray and worship from the comfort of their cars.
Pastor Larry Hudson said churchgoers miss interacting with one another, so on Easter he tried to make them feel as united as possible.
“Even though they can’t do that, they can still participate," Pastor Hudson said. "There’s just something about being connected. And I think that a drive in service offers that and our people seem to really appreciate it and enjoy.”
The drive-in service also included free home-made masks and goodie bags.
Pastor Hudson said the church plans to stream various services on Facebook Live in the coming weeks. He also encourages people to email prayer requests at Southsidecog1@gmail.com and call 434-295-3413 if they need guidance during this unprecedented time.
