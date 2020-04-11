What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start to our day, partly to mostly sunny skies should warm temperatures to near seasonal levels. Westerly wind are expected to be much calmer. Meanwhile, a developing storm to our southwest is heading north. Clouds will be on the increase Tonight into Easter Sunday. While much of day Sunday will be dry a stray shower is possible during the late afternoon and evening. Heavier rain and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday into Monday. Heavy rain will blanket the area along with gusty wind. Temperatures will warm to near 80 by Monday afternoon. Once the storm moves away later Monday, a clearing trend is expected. Tuesday will feature sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Additional showers and cooler temperatures will be with us for the mid week. Have a great and Weekend !