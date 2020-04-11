UVA wrestler Jack Mueller training for Olympics; reflects on season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring sports will receive an extra year of eligibility, but winter sports players have to come to terms with almost achieving greatness.
As for University of Virginia senior wrestler Jack Mueller, he has other plans.
“I want to train freestyle full-time,” Mueller said. “It’s the Olympic style, so I want to train for the Olympics.”
UVA wrestler Jack Mueller will be in good hands with a familiar face.
“I will train with my high school coach,” Mueller said. “He was also my youth coach. He was an Olympic Champion in 1996 in Atlanta, so I feel like being in a room that’s totally focused on freestyle, with a coach that knows me and knows my style."
Mueller’s plan for the future is what he is focusing on, rather than dwelling on the past of having his last NCAA championship ripped from him. He was the only senior on the team.
“We get this Twitter notification that the NCAA canceled all winter sports championships,” Muller said. “It was like wow devastating. It didn’t really hit us until four days after. I was like, ‘dang this really isn’t going to happen.’”
It was tough for the 'Hoo, but his teammates were right there to support him.
“I think they were more focused on me,” Mueller said. “It was a really cool experience, because they were asking ‘Jack how are you doing? Jack, how are you doing?' Everybody put their hand on me, and I was like ‘Thank you guys for making this one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever had.’”
Mueller is a 2x All-American and qualified for the NCAA Championship four times in his career, including his senior year. The Cavalier’s message about what’s going on right now in the world is bigger.
“Sports aren’t everything,” Muller said. “You can’t be focused on something you can’t control. There are so much worse situations than the situation I’m in."
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.