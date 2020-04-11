Limited bus service, park closures among measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Charlottesville

Starting Saturday, April 11, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will operate on a “Lifeline” reduced schedule. Most routes will have service every 60 minutes. Route 4, which has stops at the Downtown Transit Station and UVA Hospital, as well as routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will have more frequent service. A press release from Charlottesville says that it is to keep CAT available for essential workers getting to medical facilities and hospitals.