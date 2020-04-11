Limited bus service, park closures among measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Charlottesville have been announced.
Starting Saturday, April 11, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will operate on a “Lifeline” reduced schedule. Most routes will have service every 60 minutes. Route 4, which has stops at the Downtown Transit Station and UVA Hospital, as well as routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will have more frequent service. A press release from Charlottesville says that it is to keep CAT available for essential workers getting to medical facilities and hospitals.
City Hall will remain closed to the public, with online and telephonic options available to conduct business while maintaining social distancing measures. Parking lots for city parks such as Pen Park, McIntire Park, Tonsler Park, and Washington Park, will remain closed. A press release sent on Saturday, April 11th warns that if gatherings of 10 or more people are observed, it may take measures to close the parks entirely.
Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville is extending the closure of City Hall to the public for at least the next two weeks.
The City is committed to servicing our residents and customers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While City Hall is closed and only essential employees are at the office, our key staff remain available, many from their home offices via telephone and email, to ensure business continues to the greatest degree possible.
This staffing plan will be be reevaluated on or before Sunday, April 26, 2020. Notice will be made to the public if this schedule should change.
While the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order remains in effect, the City will continue to follow the social distancing recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health so that we can protect our staff and our clients.
The public is encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business at City Hall. This includes using our payment drop boxes on both sides of City Hall and the drive through drop box located between the City Hall Annex and the Key Recreation Center.
Neighborhood Development Services
The Neighborhood Development Services team has published a new Frequently Asked Questions document outlining the process for our continued review of development applications and permit requests. This document contains all the contact information needed to most efficiently engage our staff.
Charlottesville Area Transit
On Saturday, April 11, CAT will implement its "Lifeline" reduced service schedule. The new Lifeline schedule will provide service once every 60 minutes on the majority of CAT routes. The new schedule will ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected.
Route 4 during AM peak, and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will continue to have better than 60-minute service, connecting essential workers to medical facilities and hospitals.
CAT is reducing its service schedule to ensure the safety of their employees and passengers, while continuing to provide the community with essential trips. The new schedules can be found on the CAT homepage.
Park Facilities
During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) declaration of local emergency and in support of the Governor's Executive Orders Fifty-Three and Fifty-Five limiting in person gatherings of 10 or more people, parking areas at the following City parks shall remain closed: Pen Park, McIntire Park, Tonsler Park, and Washington Park.
If the City observes too many visitors at a particular park which precludes safe social distancing, we will follow a process to close the park entirely.
The City's goal is to balance public safety with public health. The City is sensitive to the needs of the community and has implemented an educational and informational approach that supports the Governors’ Executive Orders. This includes informing the community that unnecessary person-to-person contact increases the risk of transmission and community spread. These measures are being taken to mitigate negative, public health outcomes associated with COVID-19.
Resources for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Our Coronavirus resource page includes links to community resources, business resources, and volunteer/donation opportunities.
Local COVID-19 Resources
The Virginia Department of Health's Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.
The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District's primary online information resource is https://www.facebook.com/TJHealth.
Mental Health Resources
New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition:
