JABA looking for volunteers to connect with seniors virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many celebrating the Easter holiday and spending next few weeks alone or without their families, it’s certainly not uncommon to feel a bit isolated.
That’s why the Jefferson Area Board for Aging is looking for virtual volunteers to help seniors feel more connected.
“They love it because it’s not just about being entertaining. It’s a piece of it, but the majority of it is being connected to the community," Volunteer Services Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said.
Whether it’s teaching skills, giving music lessons, or just telling jokes, Broadhurst said even the smallest interaction can make a difference.
“It’s having someone who cares about you and cares that you’re isolated right now you’re not able to see people,” Broadhurst said. "They say, ‘hey, if I can play the piano for a little bit and bring a smile to your face then it’s worth it for me.’”
JABA is also sending out activity kits and making plenty of phone calls to check in on people. They’re also hoping to launch a new pen pal program in the near future.
