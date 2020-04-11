Grace Episcopal Church prepares to celebrate Easter, 275th anniversary during coronavirus pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As congregations across Virginia are gearing up to celebrate Easter Sunday from afar, one Albemarle County church is altering plans for a different celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grace Episcopal Church had been gearing up to celebrate its 275th anniversary with a special event Thursday. The church was founded in 1745 and counts several historic Albemarle County residents as former members including Thomas Jefferson. However, the pandemic has derailed those plans.
“We also had planned a lot of other special and historical lectures lots and lots of really great things about almost all that is canceled," Grace Church’s Rector Reverend Miles Smith said. "We’ll just have to look for a time on the other side of all this that we can have a different kind of celebration.”
The Church does not have a plan at the moment for holding the celebration online and does not have a date in mind yet to reschedule the celebration. It plans to wait until the pandemic is over to hold the event properly.
