Charlottesville businesses team up to become a one stop shop for takeout Easter meals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While Easter traditions may have shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one bakery and one restaurant in Charlottesville partnered up to ensure families hearts and bellies will be full.
Great Harvest Bread and Tavern and Grocery teamed up to provide grab-and-go style family Easter meals.
"This is a way that we can all share an Easter meal together and break bread together,” Great Harvest Owner Aileen Magnotto said.
“We’ve partnered up with the Tavern and Grocery to offer one stop shopping for people," Magnotto added.
“We just started talking about it and thought you know what a perfect opportunity to kind of give something back to the community," Tavern and Grocery Owner Ashley Sieg said."We offer this curbside pickup full Easter meal you can get your breads from them.”
This system provides a contact-free and outdoor alternative for those who are avoiding crowded stores.
“This has been a great way to give somebody an opportunity to celebrate the holiday that’s a really important holiday for a lot of people," Sieg said. "And without having to wander around a grocery store spend a lot of time in a place of right now nobody really wants to spend any time.”
Both owners said the experience warmed their hearts after not seeing many customers in person.
“People have been very appreciative about this Easter thing because we really tried to kind of think of everything so it’s it’s all there for you,” Sieg said. "We’re hoping that it’s brought some ease to people’s lives.”
“We’re actually not paying it forward we’re baking it forward!” Magnotto said.
Through it all, Magnotto said the Charlottesville restaurant owners have had each other’s backs.
“Everybody’s on the same team," Magnotto said. "We’re all in this together and we’re all trying to help each other out together, which is a glorious wonderful thing that comes out or something that’s a very negative experience.”
