Calm weather for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold overnight with a light breeze and a few more clouds. Much of Easter Sunday looks dry. Only a small chance for a passing shower. Along with milder temperatures. Clouds will begin to thicken up through the day. The breeze will increase in the afternoon and evening.
Tracking a strong storm system and cold front to our west which will produce a severe weather outbreak Sunday into Sunday night across the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states. All modes of severe weather will be likely. Some of those storms will move our way late Sunday night into Monday morning. The greatest threat will be damaging winds, local flooding and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out Monday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain is projected from Sunday night into Monday.
Even outside of and rain or storms, the wind will be gusty. In excess of 40 MPH wind gusts likely Monday. Drying and warming just ahead of the cold front Monday afternoon.
Turning cooler Monday night into Tuesday.
More rain on Wednesday. Below average temperatures next Thursday and Friday. The could be a little frost at dawn.
A new storm system looks to bring April showers to start next weekend.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Light breeze. Lows in the 40s.
Easter Sunday: Increasing clouds. A passing shower possible. Not a washout. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South breeze.
Sunday night: Rain increasing. Isolated severe weather possible late. Gusty winds. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Morning rain and gusty winds. Isolated severe weather possible. Showers and storms exit to the east in the afternoon. Remaining windy. High 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Chilly rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.