A Barboursville apartment brings Easter joy to the complex

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff at a Barboursville apartment complex was determined to spread some Easter cheer.
“We are trying to spread some love and some joy to our residents,” Director of Operation Stacy Griffith said. “Everyone’s cooped up inside and can’t get together for Easter, so we’re practicing social distancing in a fun way and bringing joy.”
On Saturday, April 11th, Terrace Greene Apartments handed out Easter eggs to people of all ages to put a smile on their faces.
“Here at Terrace Greene, we really are a family,” Griffith said. “We’ve missed our residents, so having the residents out on the balconies and put their baskets out so we can put eggs out into their basket, but also be able to wave and enjoy seeing each other.”
All necessary health precautions were taken, including gloves, masks, and social distancing.
