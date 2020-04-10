Western Albemarle Co. Rescue Squad: fewer people want to go to the hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad (WARS) is responding to fewer calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
WARS Chief Kostas Alibertis says there was a big drop in calls right after the state of emergency was declared on March 12.
The rescue squad is running significantly fewer motor vehicle accident calls due to less traffic on roads and interstates. However, the chief says crews are caring for and evaluating more people at home or on scene that don’t want to go to the hospital.
“I think folks are scared to go to the ER. I think we have a significant population of folks that are very in tune to what’s going on. They know that hospitals may not be the place they want to be, and either they are reaching out to their private physicians, or they’re not calling unless they have a true emergency,” Alibertis said.
Alibertis urges people to call 911 only if they are truly in need. He says personal protection equipment is still scarce and they must use it for every call, regardless of urgency.
