Waynesboro police investigating suspicious death on Ivanhoe Avenue

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in Waynesboro.
Police say they responded to a call in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Officers reportedly discovered the body of man at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
04/10/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
