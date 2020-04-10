VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Fluvanna Co.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Fluvanna County.
The crash occurred on Route 761 a little before 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9. VSP believe a 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Clarence Frederick Eheart crossed the center yellow line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado head on.
Eheart died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, however authorities say he did not have a motorcycle license.
The driver of the Chevy, 55-year-old Richard Bruce Schmack, was not injured. He was not wearing a seat belt.
04/10/2020
The crash remains under investigation.
